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CM's wife passport row: Assam crime branch summons Surjewala

Wed, 20 May 2026
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Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has been summoned by the Assam crime branch to appear before investigators in Guwahati on May 23 in connection with the controversy over allegations made against Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.

The summons marks the latest development in a politically charged case stemming from claims by Congress leaders that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma held multiple citizenships and passports and possessed undisclosed foreign assets, including properties in Dubai and investments abroad.

The Sarma family has strongly denied the allegations, describing them as 'malicious and fabricated'. Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, a prominent entrepreneur, has alleged that some of the documents circulated by Congress leaders were generated using artificial intelligence and intended to defame her.

The controversy erupted during the Assam assembly election campaign when senior Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera publicly raised questions about the chief minister's wife's citizenship status and overseas holdings. 

Following the allegations, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma filed a complaint with the Assam police, leading to the registration of a case by the Crime Branch.

Earlier this month, Khera appeared before the Crime Branch office in Guwahati and was questioned for several hours. He has now been asked to appear before investigators again on May 25.

Sources said investigators are also seeking to examine Surjewala's role in relation to the allegations and the dissemination of documents used to support them.

The Congress has maintained that its leaders merely raised questions in the public interest, while accusing the BJP government in Assam of using the police machinery to intimidate Opposition leaders.

The BJP, on the other hand, has accused Congress of running a smear campaign based on forged documents and misinformation.

-- Sabir Nishat

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