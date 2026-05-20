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Air India AI-171 crash probe report soon: Minister

Wed, 20 May 2026
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14:37
Pic: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Pic: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Wednesday said the investigation into the Air India AI-171 plane crash was in its final stages and assured that the probe was being conducted in a transparent, fair and accountable manner.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said the inquiry had international significance as the aircraft involved was operating an international flight.

"The investigation is in its final stages... This investigation doesn't just concern India because it was an international flight... Anybody can scrutinise this investigation, that is why we want it to be completely transparent, fair, and accountable... I believe that we will get the report soon," Kinjarapu said.

Last year on June 12, Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, crashed soon after it took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

-- ANI

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