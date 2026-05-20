US seizes Iran-linked 'shadow fleet' tanker in Indian Ocean

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Representational image: Pic: @CENTCOM/X





In April, American authorities seized two other vessels -- Majestic X and Tifani -- in the Indian Ocean as part of the broader crackdown, WSJ reported.



The US has intensified efforts against what it describes as Iran's shadow fleet, a network of nearly 1,000 ageing tankers accused of transporting Iranian and Russian oil in violation of international sanctions. Many of these shipments are reportedly destined for buyers in China and India.



Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine had earlier announced that the US military would aggressively pursue vessels aiding Iran's oil trade.



"We will actively pursue any Iranian-flagged vessel or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran," Caine had stated in April.



The seizure comes at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. Trump said on Tuesday that he had come close to authorising fresh military strikes on Iran but postponed a final decision after consultations with Gulf allies.



The Pentagon didn't respond to WSJ's request for comment.



The development follows Trump's recent discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to China, where the Iran conflict and energy security were among the key topics.





Washington has been urging Beijing to use its influence on Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and move towards ending the conflict, WSJ reported.



In recent months, the US treasury department has also imposed sanctions on several Chinese "teapot" refineries accused of processing Iranian oil, while expanding economic measures aimed at reducing Beijing's support for Tehran.

The US seized an oil tanker linked to Iran in the Indian Ocean amid US President Donald Trump's constant military strike threats, thereported, citing US officials.Thecited three US officials who confirmed that the vesselwas detained overnight after being identified as part of a network involved in transporting sanctioned Iranian crude oil. The tanker had earlier been sanctioned by Washington in March.Tracking data showed the ship moving west of Malaysia after crossing the Strait of Malacca earlier this week. Intelligence reports and shipping data indicated that the tanker had likely loaded more than one million barrels of crude from Iran's Kharg Island in February.Officials said the vessel was operating in a region frequently associated with covert ship-to-ship oil transfers, often used by so-called "shadow fleet" tankers to conceal the origin of sanctioned cargo.This is the latest in a series of US operations targeting Iran-linked oil shipments.