'Maa ki aankh': Salman Khan lashes out at paparazzi

13:28

On Tuesday night, photographers spotted the superstar outside a traffic signal and followed him to Hinduja Hospital, shouting 'bhai, bhai'.





He then stepped out of his car and admonished the photographers, who could be heard saying 'sorry bhai' in a series of videos that have surfaced online.

The outburst came this morning.





In a series posts on Instagram, Salman warned the photographers against invading his privacy.

He is sixty years old but has no forgotten how to fight, a furious Salman Khan said on Wednesday as he lashed out at paparazzi who surrounded him outside a hospital in Mumbai.It was not clear who he was visiting at the hospital.'If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter... But if they wanna make money from my losses, keep quiet don't enjoy.' picture, pic implife (),' he wrote.The actor said he was ready to torch 100 films if it came to something personal.hospitalreact(You just try once. Do you think I will react like this when someone from your family is in hospital), jail(I am sixty but I've not forgotten how to fight. Will you put me in jail ha, ha)," he added.Salman will next feature in. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. --