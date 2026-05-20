Modi gifts a packet of Melody toffees to Meloni

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Meloni had then posted a selfie with Modi on X with the caption 'Good friends at COP28' and the hashtag '#Melodi'.





She had also shared a video saying, 'Hi friends, from #Melodi'.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting her India's popular 'Melody' toffee during his visit to Rome, with social media users linking it to the viral 'Melodi' nickname associated with the two leaders.In a post on X, Meloni shared a video and said, 'Thank you for the gift,' while showing the chocolate-coated caramel candy.'Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift a very, very good toffee -- Melody,' she said in the clip.The reference drew attention online because Modi and Meloni are popularly referred to by social media users as 'Melodi', a blend of their names that went viral during the COP28 summit in Dubai last year.Modi arrived in Italy on Tuesday on the final leg of his five-nation tour and held a dinner meeting with Meloni before visiting the iconic Colosseum. --