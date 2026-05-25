Petrol, diesel prices raised by Rs 2.61-2.71 per litre

08:29

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 2.61-2.71 per litre on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks, as state-owned firms continued to pass on rising international prices to consumers.



With the latest revision, cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices are almost Rs 7.5 per litre since fuel rate revision resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze.



Petrol price was increased by Rs 2.61 a litre to Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi from Rs 99.51. Diesel rates have been increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre from Rs 92.49, industry sources said.



The hikes come amid elevated global crude oil prices and a weakening rupee, which have increased pressure on oil marketing companies' import costs. -- PTI