Pak army chief Munir's new warning: Zero tolerance to...

14:11





Munir visited Lahore Garrison, where he was given a comprehensive briefing on the formation's operational preparedness, training standards and key initiatives to enhance combat efficiency, according to a statement by the Army.





During his address with the officers, the Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field (CDF and COAS) emphasised upon Pakistan Army's zero-tolerance policy towards any threat to national security, reaffirming the institution's unwavering resolve to confront multifaceted challenges with focus, professionalism and determination, the Army said.





Reiterating the Army's core mission, he noted that the Pakistan Armed Forces remain steadfast in safeguarding the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and internal stability, while fostering a culture of excellence, discipline, and selfless national service.





The COAS & CDF also witnessed a specialised field training exercise showcasing the latest technologies, underscoring the Army's emphasis on innovation and adaptability to match the dynamic future battlefield. He also inspected sports and recreational facilities being provided to troops, highlighting their importance in maintaining physical fitness, morale, and overall well-being.





The COAS & CDF also visited a High Care Centre at Combined Military Hospital Lahore, lauding the efforts of the medical staff and administration in establishing a fully equipped, state-of-the-art healthcare facility. PTI

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Thursday said that the Army was following a policy of zero tolerance towards any threat to national security.