HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Qatar cuts gas supplies to Indian industry

Tue, 03 March 2026
Share:
19:54
image
Qatar, India's largest supplier of imported natural gas, has declared force majeure on deliveries following a halt in production in the wake of an Iranian drone strike -- a disruption that has led to a cut in supplies to Indian industry by up to 40 per cent, sources said.

Qatar supplies about 40 per cent of the nearly 27 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that India imports annually to meet demand across sectors ranging from power generation and fertiliser production to CNG distribution and piped cooking gas networks.

Gas importer Petronet LNG Ltd has informed gas marketers of Qatar halting its liquefied natural gas production after Iran continued to strike Gulf countries in retaliation for Israeli and US strikes against it, they said.

The attacks have also effectively brought oil and LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to a near halt, driving up global energy prices as well as sharply raising war-risk insurance and shipping costs.

Iran controls the Strait -- a vital maritime chokepoint through which roughly 50 per cent of India's crude oil imports and around 54 per cent of its LNG supplies transit.

It is the transit for not just LNG from Qatar but also from the UAE.

Sources said Petronet has informed its gas offtakers, GAIL (India) Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), about a halt in supplies from Qatar.

The gas marketers have, in turn, cut supplies to industries while maintaining flow rates for CNG retailing.

The cuts range from 10 per cent to 40 per cent, they said.

Petronet has long term contract to buy 8.5 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Qatar.

Additionally, it buys Qatari LNG from the spot market as well.

Besides Petronet, companies such as IOC have LNG import contracts with the UAE.

Sources said GAIL and IOC are looking at tapping the spot or current market to meet the shortfall, but prices have firmed up.

LNG in the spot market is now at $25 per million British thermal unit, roughly double the term contract rates. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Qatar cuts gas supplies to Indian industry
LIVE! Qatar cuts gas supplies to Indian industry

Iran hits American embassy in Riyadh, US pulls staff
Iran hits American embassy in Riyadh, US pulls staff

The US Embassy acknowledged the attack in a post on X, urging Americans to avoid the facility 'until further notice' and announcing that all appointments had been cancelled.

Inauspicious! Team India Postpones Training Session
Inauspicious! Team India Postpones Training Session

Team India, gearing up to take on England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, have changed the timing of their practice session on Tuesday because of a lunar eclipse, according to a report in Indian Express.

Modi speaks to Arab leaders as conflict widens
Modi speaks to Arab leaders as conflict widens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with leaders from Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, expressing concern over attacks in West Asia and discussing the safety of the Indian community.

MEA statement on West Asia silent on Khamenei killing
MEA statement on West Asia silent on Khamenei killing

Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, India voices strong concerns over the safety of its nationals and the potential disruption to energy supplies, urging dialogue and diplomacy for a swift resolution.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO