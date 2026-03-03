HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IAEA confirms damage to Natanz nculear plant

Tue, 03 March 2026
19:27
Image only for representation
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday confirmed damage to Iran's Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant but said there was no radiological impact from the incident.

In a post on X, the International Atomic Energy Agency said satellite imagery showed recent damage to entrance buildings of the underground facility at Natanz.

However, it added that no radiological consequences were expected and no additional impact was detected at the main Fuel Enrichment Plant, which had been severely damaged during the June conflict.

Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War reported that US-Israeli strikes on Monday hit the Natanz nuclear facility in Isfahan province, marking the first attack on an Iranian nuclear site since the launch of the joint campaign on February 28.

According to the analysis, at least three buildings were severely damaged.  -- ANI

The US Embassy acknowledged the attack in a post on X, urging Americans to avoid the facility 'until further notice' and announcing that all appointments had been cancelled.

Team India, gearing up to take on England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, have changed the timing of their practice session on Tuesday because of a lunar eclipse, according to a report in Indian Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with leaders from Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, expressing concern over attacks in West Asia and discussing the safety of the Indian community.

Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, India voices strong concerns over the safety of its nationals and the potential disruption to energy supplies, urging dialogue and diplomacy for a swift resolution.

