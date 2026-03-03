IAEA confirms damage to Natanz nculear plant

19:27

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday confirmed damage to Iran's Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant but said there was no radiological impact from the incident.





In a post on X, the International Atomic Energy Agency said satellite imagery showed recent damage to entrance buildings of the underground facility at Natanz.





However, it added that no radiological consequences were expected and no additional impact was detected at the main Fuel Enrichment Plant, which had been severely damaged during the June conflict.





Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War reported that US-Israeli strikes on Monday hit the Natanz nuclear facility in Isfahan province, marking the first attack on an Iranian nuclear site since the launch of the joint campaign on February 28.





According to the analysis, at least three buildings were severely damaged. -- ANI