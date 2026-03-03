HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Airlines announce repatriation flights for Indians

Tue, 03 March 2026
Share:
21:19
image
Amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following military strikes involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, thousands of citizens have found themselves caught in a massive aviation standstill.

The situation remains fluid as major hubs like Hamad International (Doha) and Dubai International (DXB) operate under severe restrictions.

As of March 3, 2026, the closure of airspaces over Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia has left an estimated 8,000 passengers stranded in Qatar alone, with tens of thousands more affected across the Gulf.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday informed that nearly 8,000 people are stranded in transit in the country, Al Jazeera reported.

Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that a large number of people are stranded as the airspace remains closed due to the ongoing counter-strikes by Iran following the US and Israel attack on the Persian Gulf country that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures.

The Qatar Foreign Ministry said that the attempts to attack Hamad International Airport have failed, Al Jazeera reported, adding that there was no ongoing communication with Iran, which has launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region.

The Qatar FM spokesperson asserted that the country has enough interceptor missiles to deal with the ongoing threat.   -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Airlines announce repatriation flights for Indians
LIVE! Airlines announce repatriation flights for Indians

Qatar cuts gas supplies to Indian industry
Qatar cuts gas supplies to Indian industry

Qatar, India's largest supplier of imported natural gas, has declared force majeure on deliveries following a halt in production in the wake of an Iranian drone strike -- a disruption that has led to a cut in supplies to Indian industry...

India shifts majority of Indian students out of Tehran
India shifts majority of Indian students out of Tehran

India has relocated the majority of its students from Tehran due to the escalating conflict in West Asia. The Indian embassy has arranged for their transportation, food, and accommodation outside of Tehran. An advisory remains in place...

Strait of Hormuz shut, 37 Indian-flagged ships stuck
Strait of Hormuz shut, 37 Indian-flagged ships stuck

Dozens of Indian-flagged ships and over a thousand seafarers are stranded in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and surrounding areas due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amidst ongoing military actions involving the US, Israel, and...

Iran hits American embassy in Riyadh, US pulls staff
Iran hits American embassy in Riyadh, US pulls staff

The US Embassy acknowledged the attack in a post on X, urging Americans to avoid the facility 'until further notice' and announcing that all appointments had been cancelled.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO