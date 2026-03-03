HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi speaks to Sultan of Oman, Crown Prince of Kuwait

Tue, 03 March 2026
Share:
17:51
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman and Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and expressed concern over attacks on their countries during the ongoing conflict in West Asia, officials said.

In his telephonic conversations, Modi also discussed with the two leaders the welfare and security of the Indian community residing there.

"The prime minister spoke to two important leaders from the Gulf region on Tuesday afternoon. He had a phone call with the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, and also had a conversation with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah," an official said.

During his talks with the two leaders, Modi expressed concern over the attacks in their respective countries and discussed the welfare and security of the Indian community residing there.

The phone calls took place in the wake of a coordinated offensive launched against Iran by the United States and Israel, in which the Islamic country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed.

In retaliation, Iran has fired drones and missiles at Israel and US military installations around the Gulf, as also at the global business and aviation hubs of Dubai and Doha.

Over the last two days, Modi has spoken to the King of Bahrain and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and condemned recent attacks on the two countries in violation of their sovereignty and territorial integrity, asserting that India stands in solidarity with their people in this difficult hour.

The prime minister has also spoken to King Abdullah II of Jordan and conveyed deep concern over the evolving situation in the region. Modi has also spoken to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Interned speed reduced to 2G in Kashmir amid protests
LIVE! Interned speed reduced to 2G in Kashmir amid protests

US embassy in Oman orders staff to 'take cover'
US embassy in Oman orders staff to 'take cover'

Amid rising tensions in West Asia following a series of strikes and counter-strikes, the United States Embassy in Muscat on Tuesday instructed its staff to shelter in place.

'Stranded tourists facing serious financial burden'
'Stranded tourists facing serious financial burden'

Indians returning from the Middle East share their experiences of fear and uncertainty as the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran disrupts travel and daily life, leaving many stranded and facing financial strain.

Does PM support Khamenei's assassination, asks Rahul
Does PM support Khamenei's assassination, asks Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the escalating conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, particularly regarding the alleged assassination of the Iranian Supreme Leader. Gandhi...

67 Taliban in killed in overnight operation: Pakistan
67 Taliban in killed in overnight operation: Pakistan

Pakistani security forces have reportedly killed dozens of Afghan Taliban personnel in overnight operations along the southwestern border, repulsing attacks at multiple locations.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO