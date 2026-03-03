HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IndiGo operates 4 repatriation flights to Jeddah

Tue, 03 March 2026
18:47
IndiGo on Tuesday operated four repatriation flights to Jeddah and plans to have another flight to Muscat later in the day to bring back passengers stranded due to the Middle East conflict.

There are also plans to operate repatriation flights to cities in the United Arab Emirates on March 4, depending on the local situation and required necessary approvals, the airline said in a statement.

After suspending flights to the Middle East and Europe due to the ongoing situation, IndiGo said it would start reinstating select flights to Muscat (Oman), Jeddah, Madinah (Saudi Arabia) and Athens (Greece).

The airline would operate a total of 26 flights to and from these four destinations.

"For all other stations, IndiGo is closely monitoring the situation and working with the relevant authorities for local slots and permits to progressively restore its operational schedule," it said.

Regarding the repatriation flights for March 3, the airline said four such flights are now en route to Jeddah and one is expected to be operated to/from Muscat, later in the day.  -- PTI

