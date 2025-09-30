Will resign rather than ally with BJP for...: Omar

15:06





Speaking at an event in Achabal area of Anantnag district, Abdullah said he was not ready to make any political compromise for statehood. "If you (people) are ready, then tell me, because I am not ready to make that trade. If it is needed to include the BJP in the government, then accept my resignation. Make any MLA here the chief minister and form the government with the BJP," he said.





Abdullah said had he included the BJP in the government, the statehood might have been restored sooner. "Should we have included the BJP in the government? There was a possibility that by including the BJP in the government, we could have got a gift. They would have granted the statehood to us sooner," he said. PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said he would rather resign than enter into an alliance with the BJP to hasten statehood for the Union Territory.