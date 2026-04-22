Thrissur firecracker blast: 9 bodies, 26 body parts found

10:38

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday said nine complete bodies and several body parts were recovered from the site of the blast at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Mundathicode in Thrissur district a day ago.



The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), in a statement, said that 26 body parts were recovered from the blast site and subject to their DNA tests for identification, the number of dead would change.



Till Tuesday night, at least 13 people were suspected to have died in the incident according to the KSDMA.



The minister said experts from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Biotechnology will arrive this morning to collect samples of the body parts and the complete bodies-including those already identified and released to family members after autopsy-for DNA testing.



"Identification is difficult in this incident as many of the bodies and parts are badly burnt," she said.



George further said that 13 people are under treatment at the Thrissur Medical College for their injuries and of them 10 are in the ICU.



Of the 10, two are on ventilator, she added.