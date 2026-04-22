HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Thrissur firecracker blast: 9 bodies, 26 body parts found

Wed, 22 April 2026
Share:
10:38
image
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday said nine complete bodies and several body parts were recovered from the site of the blast at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Mundathicode in Thrissur district a day ago.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), in a statement, said that 26 body parts were recovered from the blast site and subject to their DNA tests for identification, the number of dead would change.

Till Tuesday night, at least 13 people were suspected to have died in the incident according to the KSDMA.

The minister said experts from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Biotechnology will arrive this morning to collect samples of the body parts and the complete bodies-including those already identified and released to family members after autopsy-for DNA testing.

"Identification is difficult in this incident as many of the bodies and parts are badly burnt," she said.

George further said that 13 people are under treatment at the Thrissur Medical College for their injuries and of them 10 are in the ICU.

Of the 10, two are on ventilator, she added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Pak isolated after 26/11 but has global respectability now'
LIVE! 'Pak isolated after 26/11 but has global respectability now'

'Losing side can't dictate terms': Iran calls ceasefire a 'ploy'
'Losing side can't dictate terms': Iran calls ceasefire a 'ploy'

Despite a ceasefire extension, Iran has rejected the United States' conditions for negotiations, creating uncertainty in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Trump extends Iran ceasefire; but Hormuz blockade remains
Trump extends Iran ceasefire; but Hormuz blockade remains

US President Donald Trump has indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran at the request of Pakistan, aiming to allow Tehran's leadership time to form a unified proposal to end the seven-week war.

'Get out of here': Mumbai woman blasts Maha min over traffic
'Get out of here': Mumbai woman blasts Maha min over traffic

An irate woman confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan during a BJP demonstration in Mumbai, blaming him for the traffic chaos caused by the protest over the women's reservation bill. The incident, captured on video, has sparked...

India will never bow to terror: PM on Pahalgam attack anniv
India will never bow to terror: PM on Pahalgam attack anniv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted India's unwavering stance against terrorism on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, vowing that the country will never bow to terror and that the designs of terrorists will never...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO