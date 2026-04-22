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The real reason why Iran rejected US conditions

Wed, 22 April 2026
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09:41
A banner with of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
A banner with of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
Iran has rejected the United States' conditions for negotiations, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), even as US President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasfire.

The IRIB reported, "Iran rejected the US conditions for negotiations; Trump unilaterally extended the ceasefire!."

The IRIB further quoted Trump as saying that the decision to extend the ceasefire came following a request from the Pakistani Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. IRIB reported, "Trump said that at the request of Pakistan's army chief, the ceasefire would remain in place until Iran presents a new proposal."

US President Donald Trump said he has decided to extend the ceasefire with Iran to give its leadership more time to come up with a unified proposal for negotiations.

He said the decision was taken after requests from Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said Iran's government appears "seriously fractured" and needs time to present a clear position.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal."

Trump added that the US military will continue its blockade and remain ready, while the ceasefire will stay in place until Iran submits its proposal and talks are concluded.

"I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other. President DONALD J. TRUMP," the post read. -- ANI

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