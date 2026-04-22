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Trump: Will never be a deal with Iran

Wed, 22 April 2026
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Donald Trump posted a sharply worded message on social media Tuesday night following his decision to indefinitely extend a ceasefire in the Iran conflict, after planned talks in Islamabad failed to take place.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, he argued that Iran wants the Strait of Hormuz to remain open so it can continue exporting crude oil.

He added that allowing this would make any agreement impossible, saying there could "never be a deal with Iran" unless extreme military action were taken against the country and its leadership.

It remains uncertain what steps will be taken next to restart negotiations in Pakistan's capital. -- Agencies

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