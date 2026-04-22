Pentagon says Iran retains 'key military capabilities'

09:59

The Pentagon intel has contradicted Trump-Hegseth claims

A fresh assessment from the Pentagon's intelligence wing indicates that Iran still has its "key military capabilities", appearing to challenge recent assertions made by high-ranking American officials regarding the degradation of Tehran's forces.



According to a report by NBC News, the findings from the defence intelligence community provide a stark contrast to the narratives presented by President Donald Trump and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Both leaders had previously suggested that the Iranian military had suffered irreversible losses during recent engagements.



The intelligence report indicates that despite recent operations, the Iranian armed forces remain a potent regional power.



This contradicts claims by the administration that Iran's "air force has been destroyed" and its "navy decimated," as highlighted by NBC News.



Against the backdrop of this internal intelligence assessment, US President Donald Trump has announced a further extension of the ceasefire involving Iran, citing a direct appeal from the Pakistani leadership to delay a planned military strike.



The decision was made public just hours before the previous deadline was due to expire. In a statement characterising the Iranian administration as "seriously fractured," the US President clarified that the maritime "blockade" of Iranian ports would remain in effect until Washington receives a "unified proposal" from the leadership in Tehran.



Writing on Truth Social, Trump explained that the pause in hostilities was granted "upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan." -- ANI