Vance cancels Islamabad visit after ceasefire extension

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JD Vance with Shehbaz Sharif at the Islamabad talks on April 11

US Vice President JD Vance has cancelled his upcoming diplomatic mission to Islamabad for Iran-related negotiations indefinitely, The Wall Street Journal reported. This decision follows President Donald Trump's recent declaration of a "ceasefire extension" and his demand for a "unified proposal" from Tehran.



The high-stakes visit, which was "scheduled for Tuesday," has now been "called off with no new dates set," according to a White House official. The cancellation signals a shift in the administration's timeline as Washington waits for a more cohesive diplomatic signal from the Iranian leadership.



Regarding the possibility of future talks, the White House official further noted that "any future travel for diplomatic engagements will be announced later." The postponement comes as the Trump administration recalibrates its approach to the region, prioritising a singular, comprehensive framework before resuming high-level executive discussions in the Pakistani capital.



In tandem with this diplomatic pause, US President Donald Trump has announced a further extension of the ceasefire involving Iran, citing a direct appeal from the Pakistani leadership to delay a planned military strike.



The decision was made public just hours before the previous deadline was due to expire. In a statement characterising the Iranian administration as "seriously fractured," the US President clarified that the maritime "blockade" of Iranian ports would remain in effect until Washington receives a "unified proposal" from the leadership in Tehran.



Writing on Truth Social, Trump explained that the pause in hostilities was granted "upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan." He noted that the US had "been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal." -- ANI