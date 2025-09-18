HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'PM sought my updates every 15 minutes'

Thu, 18 September 2025
Commander Abhilash Tomy shares his Narendra Modi story: "I was lying in a medical facility on a remote island in the South Indian Ocean, recently shipwrecked and rescued. On the 2nd day, the French doctor rushed in:

"Is the Prime Minister of India an important man?" I thought it a silly question -- until he added: "He is going to call you." I thought someone was pulling a fast one. But the PM did call. He recalled meeting me at his residence and asked after my health. Between hiccups, pain and burning in my chest, I told him his words gave me the courage to return to sea. He later spoke about it in Mann Ki Baat. It did not end there. A few days later, INS Satpura arrived. I was airlifted, and the Commanding Officer told me the PMO had been seeking updates every 15 minutes! Wishing the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi a very happy (belated) birthday!

Navy officer Tomy was caught in the perfect storm and conquered near death at sea in 2019. He made seafaring history by coming second in the world's most difficult ocean race. As he sailed to the finish line to welcoming cheers, holding the Indian flag, his remarkable story tells us the amazing things human beings can do.
Read more about Abhilash Tomy here. 

