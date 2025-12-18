Wife of Rahul Gandhi's close aide, resigns as Cong MLC; to join BJP

12:54

Congress leader Pradnya Satav on Thursday tendered her resignation as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of Maharashtra.

Her term was scheduled to end in 2030.





Satav, the wife of late Rajiv Satav, a Congressman and close confidant of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, is expected to join the BJP.





Satav handed over her resignation to the legislature secretariat on Thursday morning after speaking to Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, sources said.





Her exit in the midst of local elections is being seen as a setback to the Congress. -- PTI