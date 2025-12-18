HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Govt Incentives Must Prioritise EVs, Not Hybrids'

Thu, 18 December 2025
Share:
11:38
image
The Centre's incentives must be directed at electric vehicles (EVs) rather than hybrid cars, as the latter fundamentally depend on fossil fuels and continue to emit tailpipe pollutants unlike 'true zero-emission vehicles', a parliamentary standing committee stated in a report tabled in the Rajya Sabha on December 12.

The recommendation comes amid a clear divide in the auto industry, with companies like Toyota and Maruti Suzuki pushing for support for strong hybrids, while domestic EV leaders Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra insist incentives should be reserved for EVs.

The parliamentary standing committee -- headed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita -- said higher ethanol blends raise concerns for older vehicles, as they lack advanced systems to handle such fuels and may suffer mechanical damage and higher emissions. 

'While ethanol blending may form part of a transitional energy strategy, it should not inadvertently divert policy focus or fiscal support from the paramount objective of transitioning to a zero-tailpipe-emission vehicle fleet,' it stated.

The committee stated that the government's production-linked incentives, purchase subsidies, and tax benefits must be 'strategically' focused on accelerating the adoption of 'genuine' zero-emission vehicles like battery EVs and fuel cell EVs.

-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rohingya man dies after being stabbed 19 times in Hyd
LIVE! Rohingya man dies after being stabbed 19 times in Hyd

Chinese GPS tracker found on seagull near Karwar naval base
Chinese GPS tracker found on seagull near Karwar naval base

Security agencies are investigating after a Chinese-made GPS tracking device was found attached to a seagull near a sensitive naval zone in Karwar, India. Preliminary findings suggest scientific research, but concerns remain due to the...

G RAM G Replaces MGNREGA, Ends Job Guarantee
G RAM G Replaces MGNREGA, Ends Job Guarantee

'MGNREGA was about a guaranteed right to work.''The new law does not guarantee employment at all.''It removes everything that made MGNREGA a legal guarantee.'

No PUC, no fuel; curbs on vehicles: Pollution rules in Delhi
No PUC, no fuel; curbs on vehicles: Pollution rules in Delhi

Fuel pumps are not dispensing fuel to vehicles without valid PUC certificates, and this is being enforced with the help of automatic number plate reader cameras, voice alerts at pumps, and police support.

The New Found Importance Of Nitin Nabin
The New Found Importance Of Nitin Nabin

'The move to appoint a person with a profile, markedly lower than the leader Nitin Nabin will replace, has the potential to put the brakes on the careers of several others in the party and government in the positions they currently...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO