Follow Rediff on:      
Over 27 flights cancelled, many more delayed at Delhi Airport due to dense fog

Thu, 18 December 2025
14:07
As many as 27 flights of various airlines were cancelled and many more delayed at Delhi Airport on Thursday due to dense fog and subsequent drop in visibility, a DIAL official said.
   
"As of now, 27 flights are cancelled -- 16 departures and 11 arrivals -- at Delhi Airport due to dense fog and low visibility," the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) official said.
 
In a passenger advisory Thursday morning, DIAL said due to dense fog, "flight operations are currently under CAT-III conditions, which may lead to delays or disruptions."
 
For this type of operation, not only should the pilots be trained, but the aircraft must also be compliant.
 
CAT-III refers to a type of instrument landing system (ILS) approach that allows aircraft to land in conditions of very low visibility, such as fog, rain or snow, with a runway visual range (RVR) of 50-200 meters. -- PTI 

