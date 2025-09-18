HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Draft UG maths curriculum has grave defects: Over 900 researchers, mathematicians to UGC

Thu, 18 September 2025
Share:
17:50
image
Over 900 researchers and mathematicians have urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to withdraw the draft undergraduate curriculum for mathematics, claiming it is "riddled with grave defects" and if adopted will damage the prospects of generations of students.
 
Last month, the UGC released the draft undergraduate curriculum for nine subjects including mathematics, and invited comments on them.

The petition sent to the UGC chairman has claimed there is inadequate coverage of topics such as algebra, real analysis and applied math.

"Algebra has been short-changed...at least three courses in algebra would be necessary in the undergraduate curriculum. The future of mathematics and indeed all scientific endeavour in the country is at stake," the petition said. 

The signatories have cautioned that vital applied subjects such as programming, numerical methods and statistics are absent from the core or provided superficially without hands-on training.

"Applied mathematics is short-changed; programming and numerical methods are outside the core. Statistics is stuffed into one course. In courses on statistics, machine learning, artificial intelligence etc. it is natural and customary to have a practical and application-based component; this opportunity has been squandered," it said. 

Kala Ganpana (traditional Indian timekeeping), Bharatiya Bijganit (Indian algebra), significance of 'Puranas' in Bharatiya tradition, focus on the mathematical concepts and techniques related to basic arithmetic operations and geometry found in the Narada Puran, are among the concepts that UGC wants undergraduate students to study in mathematics.

According to the draft curriculum, which is aligned with the Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he UGC has recommended teaching the history and development of Bharatiya Bijaganita, division of polynomials using the Paravartya Yojayet Sutra (a traditional Vedic Mathematics technique meaning 'transpose and apply'). -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Munir sent officers to attend terrorist funerals: JeM
LIVE! Munir sent officers to attend terrorist funerals: JeM

Uri: The Attack That Changed India
Uri: The Attack That Changed India

The deadly attack on the Uri garrison on September 18 nine years ago marked the end of India's policy against crossing the Line of Control to target Pakistan-based terrorists.It paved the way for the Balakot Air Strikes in 2019 and...

Rahul's big claim: CEC Gyanesh Kumar protecting 'vote chors'
Rahul's big claim: CEC Gyanesh Kumar protecting 'vote chors'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting individuals involved in voter deletion and election rigging, citing data from Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Uncharacteristic Tokyo outing ends Neeraj's fine run
Uncharacteristic Tokyo outing ends Neeraj's fine run

Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Thursday endured the pain of missing out on a medal after he finished a lowly eighth at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Indian-origin man, living in US for 30 years, detained by ICE
Indian-origin man, living in US for 30 years, detained by ICE

Paramjit Singh, a businessman from Fort Wayne, was arrested at Chicago O'Hare Airport on July 30 upon arrival from India due to an old case, 21 Alive news portal reported.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV