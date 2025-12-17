'Our manufacturing is declining': Rahul visits BMW factory

15:08

Manufacturing is the backbone of strong economies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday while asserting that manufacturing is declining in India.

The country needs to build meaningful manufacturing ecosystems for accelerating growth, Gandhi said in a social media post after a guided tour of BMW Welt and the BMW Plant in Munich.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, who is on a visit to Germany, said the highlight of the BMW tour was seeing TVS's 450cc motorcycle, developed in partnership with BMW.

"Had the chance to experience BMW's world in Munich, Germany with a guided tour of BMW Welt and the BMW Plant - an incredible look at world-class manufacturing up close," Gandhi said in an Instagram post.

A highlight was seeing TVS's 450cc motorcycle, developed in partnership with BMW, he said, adding that it was a proud moment to see Indian engineering on display.

"Manufacturing is the backbone of strong economies. Sadly, in India, manufacturing is declining. For us to accelerate growth, we need to produce more - build meaningful manufacturing ecosystems, and create high-quality jobs at scale," Gandhi said.

Gandhi is visiting Germany at the invitation of the Progressive Alliance, a key group of 117 progressive parties from across the world.

During his visit, Gandhi will engage with the Indian diaspora as well as meet German government ministers. -- PTI