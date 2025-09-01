SCO Declaration condemns Pahalgam attack

10:41





"The Member States, while reaffirming their firm commitment to the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism, stress the inadmissibility of attempts to use terrorist, separatist and extremist groups for mercenary purposes. They recognise the leading role of sovereign States and their competent authorities in countering terrorist and extremist threats. The Member States strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, stress that double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable, and call on the international community to combat terrorism, including cross-border movement of terrorists," reads the declaration.





"The Declaration echoes the theme of "One Earth, One Family and One Future". Member states welcomed the results of the 5th SCO Startup Forum (New Delhi, 3-5 April 2025) in deepening cooperation in the field of scientific and technical achievements and innovations. Member States noted the holding of the 20th meeting of the SCO Think Tank Forum (New Delhi, 21-22 May 2025). They also noted the contribution of the SCO Study Centre at the Indian Council for World Affairs (ICWA) in strengthening cultural and humanitarian exchanges," reads the declaration.

Tianjin Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO): "The Member States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded. They further stated that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice," reads the declaration.