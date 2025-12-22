HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Woman missing for almost a month found dead in sugarcane field in UP

Mon, 22 December 2025
Share:
12:51
image
The decomposed body of a woman was recovered from a sugarcane field here, 26 days after she was reported missing, with police saying that she was strangled to death by her alleged lover.
 
According to police, the 40-year-old woman, a resident of the Nebua Naurangia area, had gone to the fields on the evening of November 26 but did not return. After searching for her for two days, her son informed the police about her disappearance on November 29. 

Police then lodged a missing persons case in the matter, and her body was found on Sunday.

During the investigation, police found the role of a distant relative, Basant, from Piprahiya in the Ramkola area, to be suspicious. Upon visiting his house, he was found absconding, and his mobile phone was switched off, officials said. 

Family members were also unable to provide clear information about his whereabouts.

Basant was traced and arrested from his house late Saturday evening. He denied any involvement during initial questioning but later confessed to the crime after sustained interrogation, police said. 

The accused told police that he was in an illicit relationship with the woman but had recently grown distant. He claimed that she developed close relations with some youths from the village, despite his repeated objections. 

He confessed that he called her to meet him on the village outskirts and strangled her to death before dumping the body in a nearby sugarcane field and fleeing, police added.

The decomposed skeletal remains were recovered from the field, and a forensic team collected crucial evidence from the spot.

Station House Officer of Nebua Naurangia, Deepak Kumar Singh, said the accused has been arrested, and further legal action is underway. 

The remains would be sent for post-mortem examination and DNA testing to confirm identity, he added.

Singh said broken bangles and buttons were recovered from the scene, indicating that the woman struggled to save herself. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Relief for ex-Maha minister Kokate as SC stays conviction
LIVE! Relief for ex-Maha minister Kokate as SC stays conviction

India, New Zealand conclude FTA negotiations
India, New Zealand conclude FTA negotiations

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Monday said the negotiations for a free trade agreement with India have been concluded.

AI plane makes U-turn after 'engine oil pressure drops to zero'
AI plane makes U-turn after 'engine oil pressure drops to zero'

An Air India Express flight bound for Visakhapatnam was cancelled at Gannavaram Airport due to a technical issue detected before takeoff. Passengers included prominent figures like former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

'G-RAM-G Is A Work Guarantee Without Any Guarantee'
'G-RAM-G Is A Work Guarantee Without Any Guarantee'

'A work guarantee that can be switched off at will is no guarantee at all.'

Indians Stranded As H-1B Visa Renewals Stall
Indians Stranded As H-1B Visa Renewals Stall

The US has expanded its review of social media and online presence to cover all H-1B speciality occupation workers and their H-4 dependents, the US embassy in India said on December 10.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO