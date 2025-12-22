HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Maoist arms-manufacturing facility busted in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Mon, 22 December 2025
Security forces have destroyed a weapons manufacturing facility operated by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district and seized eight rifles and a large cache of materials used in making firearms and explosives, police said on Monday.

Based on intelligence inputs, a joint team of the 150th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police busted the illegal weapons-manufacturing unit in the forest hills near Meenagatta village on Sunday, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

He said that the team recovered eight single-shot rifles, 15 12-bore cartridges, five electric detonators, 30 metres of Cordex wire, 2 kg PEK explosive, 1 kg ANFO (ammonium nitrate fuel oil) explosive, 10 kg ammonium nitrate, eight wireless VHF sets, one welding machine, among other materials, Maoist uniforms and literature.

Initial investigations suggest that Naxalites were operating the unit to escalate armed activities in the region, the official said, adding that the vigilance and swift action of the security forces completely neutralised the facility, inflicting a significant blow to the Maoists.

SP Chavan said that as many as 599 Maoists have surrendered, 460 have been arrested, and 71 neutralised in Sukma since January 2024.

"The Sukma police are fully committed to maintaining peace and security in Bastar. Operations will continue relentlessly to uproot the Maoists' violent ideology and their supply network," he said. -- PTI 

