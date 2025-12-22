HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi's air quality 'very poor'; AQI at 366

Mon, 22 December 2025
Share:
10:27
image
Thick grey haze shrouded Delhi on Monday morning, with the air quality remaining in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 366, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at seven air quality monitoring stations was 'severe', with Narela logging the highest reading at 418.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Delhi's air quality is likely to remain 'very poor' for the next three days. It is expected to oscillate between 'very poor' and 'severe' categories during the subsequent six days, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the current average wind speed, which is less than 10 kmph, is unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius, it said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pregnant woman killed over inter-caste marriage in K'taka
LIVE! Pregnant woman killed over inter-caste marriage in K'taka

Is India Standing Alone in 2025?
Is India Standing Alone in 2025?

The 2025 US National Security Strategy marks a major pullback, with America turning backward and effectively allowing China greater dominance in Asia. while long-time partners like India are left to face an increasingly unstable global...

Class 7 girl raped for months, delivers baby; accused held
Class 7 girl raped for months, delivers baby; accused held

According to police, neither the victim nor her family knew about the pregnancy until she went into labour on Tuesday.

Casteist remarks: What AI Exp pilot said on airport scuffle
Casteist remarks: What AI Exp pilot said on airport scuffle

'This personal incident has no connection whatsoever with his employer or professional duties. Attempts to associate the company's name are unwarranted and appear aimed solely at gaining social media attention on an otherwise settled...

'India sees chaos': Sheikh Hasina slams Yunus over violence
'India sees chaos': Sheikh Hasina slams Yunus over violence

'The strain you are witnessing is entirely of Yunus's making. His government issues hostile statements against India, fails to protect religious minorities, and allows extremists to dictate foreign policy, then expresses surprise when...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO