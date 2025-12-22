Delhi's air quality 'very poor'; AQI at 366

10:27

Thick grey haze shrouded Delhi on Monday morning, with the air quality remaining in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 366, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).





The Air Quality Index (AQI) at seven air quality monitoring stations was 'severe', with Narela logging the highest reading at 418.





According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.





Delhi's air quality is likely to remain 'very poor' for the next three days. It is expected to oscillate between 'very poor' and 'severe' categories during the subsequent six days, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS).





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the current average wind speed, which is less than 10 kmph, is unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants.





Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius, it said. -- PTI