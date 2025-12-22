HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Plea in SC against PM offering chadar' at Ajmer dargah

Mon, 22 December 2025
14:32
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to restrain Prime Minister Narendra Modi from offering a ceremonial 'chadar' at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.
 
The matter was mentioned before a vacation bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

"No listing today," the bench said.

The top court asked advocate Barun Sinha, appearing for petitioners Jitender Singh and others, to approach the Registry.

"It is submitted that the practice of the Prime Minister of India offering a chadar at the Ajmer Dargah of Moinuddin Chishti, initiated by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947 and continued since, has no legal or constitutional basis.

"Historical records indicate that Moinuddin Chishti was associated with foreign invasions that conquered Delhi and Ajmer and caused mass subjugation and conversions of the native population, actions fundamentally contrary to India's sovereignty, dignity, and civilisational ethos," the plea said. -- PTI

