Sunny Deol announces new film 'Gabru'

Sun, 19 October 2025
15:05
image
Bollywood star Sunny Deol celebrated his 68th birthday on Sunday by sharing the first poster of his new film Gabru, which is set to hit the big screen on March 13, 2026. 

The film is written and directed by Shashank Udapurkar and is produced by Om Chhangani and Vishal Rana. 

Deol shared the poster on his Instagram handle. 

The actor called Gabru a story of courage, conscience and compassion. 

"Power isn't what you show, its what you do! Thank you everyone, for your love and blessings. Here's something for you all who have been waiting #Gabru IN CINEMAS 13 March 2026. A story of courage, conscience, and compassion. From my heart to the world," read the caption. 

The film will have music composed by Mithoon and lyrics by Sayeed Quadri. 

Deol's latest work is Jaat, which released in April. 

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film also featured Randeep Hooda. 

Besides Gabru, the actor will also appear in Border 2 and Lahore 1947

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and will release in theatres on January 23, 2026. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh and is a sequel to Deol's 1997 film Border. -- PTI

1st ODI UPDATES: Marsh puts Australia back on track
1st ODI UPDATES: Marsh puts Australia back on track

LIVE! HC directs RSS to file fresh plea for route march in K'taka
LIVE! HC directs RSS to file fresh plea for route march in K'taka

Student alleges caste bias by Pune Univ cost him UK job
Student alleges caste bias by Pune Univ cost him UK job

A Pune college refutes allegations of caste bias by a former student who claimed the college withheld job verification, leading to job loss. The college clarifies it sent the document and the student did not lose his job.

8.82L court orders not executed, SC says 'disappointing'
8.82L court orders not executed, SC says 'disappointing'

The Supreme Court has expressed strong concern over the significant backlog of execution petitions in courts across India, emphasizing the need for timely enforcement of court orders in civil disputes.

BJP leader flays use of Kashmir Pandit issue for politics
BJP leader flays use of Kashmir Pandit issue for politics

Disgruntled BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal criticizes his party for allegedly using the plight of displaced Kashmiri Pandits for political gains and calls for meaningful action to address their grievances.

