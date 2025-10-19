HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Heavy rain batters Kerala; orange alert in six districts

Sun, 19 October 2025
09:35
Heavy rain continued to batter the high-range areas of several districts in Kerala on Sunday and many low-lying regions experienced flooding.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in six districts Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

A yellow alert has been issued for the remaining eight districts.

The IMD has also declared an orange alert in Lakshadweep.

The orange alert indicates 'very heavy rainfall' ranging between 11 and 20 cm in 24 hours, while a yellow alert signals 'heavy rain' between 6 and 11 cm. 

Idukki district was the worst hit, with reports of flooding and mudslides from several parts on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Officials said flooding was reported in Nedumkandam, Kumily, and Kattappana areas, where water entered several houses and shops.

Residents were shifted to relief camps, district authorities said.

The incessant rain led to a further rise in the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam. The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department, which manages the dam, opened 13 spillway shutters by 100 cm.

According to district officials, 1,400 cusecs of water is being discharged from the dam, which recorded a water level of 139.30 feet at 5 am.

Water is also being released from three other dams in the district, authorities said.

In Ernakulam, overnight heavy rainfall caused flooding near Ernakulam Junction railway station, where renovation work is underway.

The district administration has been put on alert over rising water levels in various rivers, officials said.

High rainfall was also recorded in Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Kannur districts.

In Malappuram, district authorities said floodwaters entered agricultural lands in the highlands, causing loss to crops.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, as rough weather conditions are likely to persist until October 22, officials added.  -- PTI

