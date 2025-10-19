HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gold prices likely to stay firm amid weak INR, global uptrend: Report

Sun, 19 October 2025
Gold prices in India are expected to maintain an upside bias for the rest of 2025, driven by a projected uptrend in global gold prices and a weakening Indian rupee, according to a sectoral update by ICICI Bank Global Markets.

The report projects an equilibrium range of USD/Rs at 87.00-89.00 for the fourth quarter of 2025 (Q4 2025) and the first half of 2026.

The report further added that the domestic gold prices are expected to trade between Rs 1,20,000 and Rs 1,35,000 per 10 grams through the remainder of 2025, and could rise further to Rs 1,30,000-Rs 1,45,000 in the first half of 2026.

However, risks remain tilted to the upside, particularly if the rupee weakens more than anticipated or global gold prices exceed current forecasts, the report added.

In India, the spot rate is currently around Rs 1.31 lakh per 10 grams on MCX. -- ANI

