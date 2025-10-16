HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Torture, sexual abuse in RSS camps'; man kills himself

Thu, 16 October 2025
A video recorded by IT professional and Kottayam native Anandu Aji, who died by suicide in a Thampanoor hotel recently, has surfaced on social media, revealing allegations of childhood sexual abuse and making serious accusations against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). 

The video, reportedly recorded on September 14 and scheduled to be posted on Instagram, shows Anandu alleging that a man named Nitheesh Muraleedharan had sexually abused him during his childhood and is now "living a happy married life." 

Earlier, the incident had sparked widespread controversy after Anandu had publicly raised allegations of sexual abuse at an RSS shakha before taking his own life. The Thampanoor Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation. 

In the video, Anandu says he recorded the statement to answer questions about why he decided to end his life. Describing himself as a socially withdrawn person, he reveals that he had been undergoing treatment for OCD for the past one and a half years, taking seven tablets daily for the last six months. "I am a survivor of sexual assault. From the age of three or four, a man living near my house sexually abused me. That's what caused my illness. I only realised last year that what happened to me was abuse and that it was the root of my health issues. The man who abused me is living happily after getting married. His name is Nitheesh Muraleedharan. Everyone knows him as 'Kannan Chettan'... I'll have to live with this pain until I die," Anandu says tearfully in the video. 

He further mentions that his mother and sister were the only reasons he continued to live so far. In the same video, Anandu makes serious allegations against the RSS, claiming incidents of sexual and physical abuse inside RSS camps.

"Never get involved with RSS members. What happens in RSS camps is severe torture and sexual abuse, both mental and physical. No one talks about it openly... Abuse happens widely at their camps and programs, including OTC camps. I've experienced it, but I have no proof," he alleges.

