Not aware of any talks between Modi, Trump: MEA

When asked about Trump's claim that India would stop buying Russian Oil, Spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the two leaders had no phone call on Wednesday.





"On the question of whether there was a conversation or a telephone call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump. I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders," he said.





Jaiswal said that the two leaders spoke on October 9, where Prime Minister Modi congratulated Trump on the success of the Gaza peace plan.





"Well, the telephone call happened between Prime Minister and President Trump. It was a call where he also congratulated President Trump on the success of the Gaza peace plan and they also reviewed the progress in trade negotiations and they also agreed to stay in touch. So this was the readout that was given post the telephone call. So, that is where it is," he said. -- ANI

