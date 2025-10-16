HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Not aware of any talks between Modi, Trump: MEA

Thu, 16 October 2025
Share:
20:27
image
The ministry of external affairs on Thursday said that there was no phone call that took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump the previous day. 

When asked about Trump's claim that India would stop buying Russian Oil, Spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the two leaders had no phone call on Wednesday. 

"On the question of whether there was a conversation or a telephone call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump. I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders," he said. 

Jaiswal said that the two leaders spoke on October 9, where Prime Minister Modi congratulated Trump on the success of the Gaza peace plan. 

"Well, the telephone call happened between Prime Minister and President Trump. It was a call where he also congratulated President Trump on the success of the Gaza peace plan and they also reviewed the progress in trade negotiations and they also agreed to stay in touch. So this was the readout that was given post the telephone call. So, that is where it is," he said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Assam to seek fast-track court trial for Zubeen's death
LIVE! Assam to seek fast-track court trial for Zubeen's death

K'taka moves to rein in RSS events in public, govt spaces
K'taka moves to rein in RSS events in public, govt spaces

The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to bring in rules to regulate RSS activities, including marches and events in public places and government premises, requiring prior government permission.

Pilot's father moves SC for judicial probe into AI crash
Pilot's father moves SC for judicial probe into AI crash

Father of deceased pilot and Federation of Indian Pilots petition Supreme Court for a court-monitored inquiry into the Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad.

Upper castes bag 22 JD-U tickets, Muslims get 4
Upper castes bag 22 JD-U tickets, Muslims get 4

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United made public the names of candidates for all 101 seats it will be contesting in the assembly polls, with more than half of them from the backward and extremely backward classes.

Mumbai man helps deliver child with doc on video call
Mumbai man helps deliver child with doc on video call

A Mumbai man helped a woman deliver a baby on a railway platform with the guidance of a doctor over a video call after she went into labor on a local train.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO