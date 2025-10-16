HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AI Tops Investment Priority For Indian CEOs: KPMG

Thu, 16 October 2025
Share:
14:36
image
Artificial Intelligence adoption is emerging as the top investment priority for CEOs in India, with 57 per cent planning to allocate 10  to 20 per cent of their budgets over the next year, according to the KPMG 2025 India CEO Outlook report.

Globally, 69 per cent plan to make similar investments over the next 12 months. A majority of leaders (73 per cent) expect returns on these investments within one to three years, while 86 per cent believe their boards are equipped to navigate advanced technology adoption, including leveraging AI and data for sustainable growth.

The report is based on responses from 1,350 CEOs worldwide, of which 125 were heads of Indian companies representing various industries.

"78 per cent of CEOs in India and 79 per cent globally cite that their leadership has a clear view on how AI will disrupt their business models and create new opportunities," the report added.

Amid global challenges such as tariffs and visa restrictions, 83 per cent of Indian CEOs are confident in their companies' growth prospects, up from 68 per cent in 2024.

Indian CEOs are ahead of their global peers on this front, as global CEO confidence increased from 76 per cent to 79 per cent during the same period.

The report further added that technology integration, particularly AI, is shaping short-term decision-making, with CEOs identifying cyber risks, workforce readiness, and successful AI integration as key factors influencing three-year growth.

"Nearly 75 per cent of CEOs in India cite that cybercrime can impact their organisations' prosperity. Considering the rising risks, 42 per cent of CEOs in India have increased investments in the space," the report said.

On talent acquisition and growth, 91 per cent of Indian CEOs emphasise investment in skill development and lifelong learning, while 74 per cent highlight AI workforce readiness as critical for organisational prosperity.

At the same time, 68 per cent of CEOs in India -- compared to 70 per cent globally -- agree that competition for AI talent could constrain their company's future prosperity.

Moreover, 26 per cent of CEOs in India, compared to 27 per cent globally, cited difficulty in finding candidates with the right mix of technical proficiency and collaborative skills, both essential for successful AI implementation.

Around 50 per cent of CEOs in India are also considering workforce reduction in some areas amid AI integration.

Sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals are also being supported through AI, with CEOs noting that it can enhance data quality and reporting (75 per cent), improve resource efficiency (72 per cent), and reduce emissions (77 per cent).

"Nearly 77 per cent of CEOs in India, in alignment with 78 per cent globally, consider AI instrumental in reducing emissions and enhancing energy efficiency," the report added.

-- Rahul Goreja, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NDA contesting on 243 seats as team: Bihar Dy CM
LIVE! NDA contesting on 243 seats as team: Bihar Dy CM

SC asks EC to rectify typos, errors in Bihar voter list
SC asks EC to rectify typos, errors in Bihar voter list

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to address typographical errors and other mistakes in the final Bihar electoral roll. The court will hear further arguments on November 4.

Russia reacts to Trump's claim on India stopping oil imports
Russia reacts to Trump's claim on India stopping oil imports

The Indian government is dealing with the matter having in mind the national interests of this country in the first place, he said.

Don't belong to...: Narayana Murty, wife skip caste survey
Don't belong to...: Narayana Murty, wife skip caste survey

When enumerators came for the survey a few days ago, Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy reportedly told them, "We don't want the survey conducted at our home."

Contempt case nod against advocate for hurling shoe at CJI
Contempt case nod against advocate for hurling shoe at CJI

The Attorney General has granted consent for initiating contempt action against an advocate, Rakesh Kishore, who hurled a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The Supreme Court was informed of this development on Thursday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO