Raj Thackeray meets Uddhav for second time in a week

16:52

File image





Asked by reporters about the purpose, Raj said, "My mother is with me," indicating that it was a family get-together. Raj's wife, Sharmila, was also present.





The visit, however, came amid heightened speculation about the two cousins coming together for the all-important elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.





This was the sixth publicly known meeting between Uddhav and Raj since July 5, when the Thackeray cousins had come together to celebrate a victory rally after the Maharashtra government withdrew two contentious GRs of making Hindi "mandatory" by the state government and implementation of the three-language formula for students of Classes 1-5.





Raj Thackeray had also visited 'Matoshri' last Sunday, after attending a function at Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut's family. -- PTI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray met his cousin, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, at the latter's Mumbai residence 'Matoshri' on Sunday, marking his second visit in a week.