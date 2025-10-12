HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Raj Thackeray meets Uddhav for second time in a week

Sun, 12 October 2025
Share:
16:52
File image
File image
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray met his cousin, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, at the latter's Mumbai residence 'Matoshri' on Sunday, marking his second visit in a week.

Asked by reporters about the purpose, Raj said, "My mother is with me," indicating that it was a family get-together. Raj's wife, Sharmila, was also present.

The visit, however, came amid heightened speculation about the two cousins coming together for the all-important elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

This was the sixth publicly known meeting between Uddhav and Raj since July 5, when the Thackeray cousins had come together to celebrate a victory rally after the Maharashtra government withdrew two contentious GRs of making Hindi "mandatory" by the state government and implementation of the three-language formula for students of Classes 1-5.

Raj Thackeray had also visited 'Matoshri' last Sunday, after attending a function at Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut's family. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Border clash: 58 Pak soldiers killed, 19 Afghan posts seized
Border clash: 58 Pak soldiers killed, 19 Afghan posts seized

Pakistan seized 19 Afghan military posts and "terrorist hideouts" in response to alleged attacks by Afghan forces. Kabul claims significant Pakistani casualties. Tensions escalate following repeated attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban...

LIVE! Man holding MPhil held for Delhi jewellery store heists
LIVE! Man holding MPhil held for Delhi jewellery store heists

Muttaqi's Agra trip cancelled amid Afghan-Pak tensions
Muttaqi's Agra trip cancelled amid Afghan-Pak tensions

The scheduled visit of Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Agra has been cancelled. The cancellation was confirmed by officials, though no reason was provided. Muttaqi is currently on a six-day trip to India, the first such...

Afghanistan launches retaliatory strikes on Pak posts
Afghanistan launches retaliatory strikes on Pak posts

Pakistan responded to what it called 'unprovoked' attacks by Afghan forces in border areas, destroying several Afghan border posts, training camps, and terrorist hideouts, security sources said on Sunday.

PIX: Campbell, Hope launch WI fightback after follow-on
PIX: Campbell, Hope launch WI fightback after follow-on

IMAGES from Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies in New Delhi on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO