I know what...: Shivakumar on reports about CM claims

Sat, 11 October 2025
13:55
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said that he was in no hurry and knows what his destiny is following reports about a change in chief minister's post later this year.

Shivakumar said this, as he expressed displeasure, accusing some media channels of indulging in "sensationalism and politics" by distorting facts and claiming that he made a statement -- time is nearing for him to become the chief minister -- during an interaction with the people at the city's Lal Bagh.

Speculations are rife about the change of guard and cabinet reshuffle in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as the "November revolution".

"Some people expressed their desire that I should become the chief minister. They asked me whether the time was nearing for it, that's all. Don't distort it and show it in the media that -- I said the time is nearing (for becoming CM). Some media are already showing that D K Shivakumar said that time is nearing. I'm in no urgency," Shivakumar said at the interaction.

Stating that he has not come to do politics here (referring to his interaction with people), he said, "I'm telling you the media, I will not cooperate with you in the future, if you create false news, sensational news. I will not do any press conference and call you. I know how to do politics without calling you."

"Who is posting in the media claiming -- I have said that time was nearing for me to become the chief minister? Where have I said that? Have I said anywhere? When someone spoke about it, I stayed quiet and did not discuss it," Shivakumar said.

Asking the media to leave politicising things, he further said, "We are doing development here. If you do politics, I will not allow or take you (media) for any such visits or interactions, here on."

Making it "very clear" that he had made no statement that the time was nearing for him to become the CM, Shivakumar said, "There is no need to say so. I know when and what my destiny is."

"I know what opportunity the Almighty has given me and when he will give me the opportunity. I want to serve the people of my state and want to provide good administration to the people of Bengaluru. With that intention I'm working from morning to evening," he said.

Accusing the media of creating controversy, leaving aside good things, the Deputy CM said, "I'm telling you don't create false things unnecessarily. Even as I was sitting and speaking here, big news is being made out of it."
"If anyone is creating false things, I will have to file a defamation case against you (media), if any channel is trying to mislead. I have a presence of mind...," he added. -- PTI

