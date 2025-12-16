HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Goa nightclub fire aftermath: 'The Cape Goa' sealed for violation

Tue, 16 December 2025
09:38
Charred remains of the Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant, in Arpora, Goa
Authorities have sealed 'The Cape Goa', a prominent restaurant located on a cliff in South Goa district, for violation of fire and other safety norms, officials said on Tuesday.

The Tourism Department had granted permission for one temporary private shack, but it was observed that the establishment was operating a full-fledged restaurant beyond the sanctioned plinth area, according to the sealing order issued on Monday.

Continued operation of the premises without mandatory safety clearances poses an imminent, grave and real threat to human life and property, particularly in the event of fire, electrical short-circuit, structural failure, or any emergency requiring evacuation, it said.

The action comes after a massive fire at a nightclub in Arporal, North Goa, on December 6 claimed 25 lives.
 
Chairperson of the joint enforcement and monitoring committee, Canacona taluka, Maya Pednekar, on Monday issued the order to seal 'The Cape Goa', located on a cliff at Cabo de Rama Fort in Kuddi village of South Goa district.
 
A team led by Pednekar carried out an inspection of the premises on December 12 and found several violations at the popular restaurant, the officials said. 
 
The sealing notice mentions that there was an "imminent threat to human life and property". 
 
"Upon careful consideration of the inspection report and material placed before me, I am satisfied that the danger is real, proximate and imminent; the premises is being used in a manner endangering public safety; and immediate intervention is necessary in the interest of protection of human life and property," the order said.
 
The committee, during the inspection, observed that the restaurant was being operated and used in gross violation of mandatory statutory safety requirements.
 
The premises was found overcrowded, accommodating more than 24 persons, far beyond permissible limits; no approved structural plan or structural stability certificate was produced; the kitchen was found unsafe, having no proper exit, and was operating with a high fire hazard risk, as per the order.
 
"The pantry section had no exit, posing a serious safety hazard. 29 commercial LPG cylinders were found stored in the open, near the exhaust blower/duct, which is extremely unsafe. The absence of a designated LPG bank and non-installation of LPG gas leak detectors posed a serious and immediate fire and explosion hazard," it said. -- PTI

