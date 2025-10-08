Traffic also a challenge in London: Shivakumar

22:05

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the traffic congestion is a global and national challenge, citing London and Delhi as examples.



He asserted that the traffic issue in Bengaluru is receiving traction due to the vibrancy of the state's traditional and social media.



Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister, said he has moved 'heaven and earth' to fix the city's garbage problems and alleged involvement of 'big garbage mafia' that has stalled the progress.



He was speaking during a panel discussion on 'GBA: Transformative Vision for Bengaluru with GBA' organised by the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), in collaboration with Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru.



Stressing the need to resolve the city's traffic woes, he said, "Even in London, people have to travel three hours if they don't go by public transport. Even in Delhi, it will take 1.5 hours to reach Parliament from the airport, but Bengaluru is making more noise than Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad."



"Because we are very free to all friends, and our social media is picking up. Next is the artificial intelligence and social media. We are not curbing. But as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, as far as Andhra is concerned and as for other states are concerned, the media is not allowed to work freely as Karnataka has been open to them. We accept criticism," he said.



Speaking on the formation of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Shivakumar said it aims to ensure better and more effective governance and coordination among departments.



"Because managing Bengaluru city is not an easy job. People have a lot of expectations here. The biggest challenges of Bengaluru are mobility, solid waste management, and drinking water issues. Bengaluru is not a planned city," he said.



"Every citizen should have a voice and understand their responsibility towards the city, just as the corporation must respond effectively to citizens' needs...We are policymakers, but we never take decisions independently, we consult all stakeholders and then come to conclusion," he added.



The Deputy CM also said 50 per cent seats in the new civic wards would be reserved for women.



"From panchayat to parliament, we need more women leaders. They are the decision-makers in families, they should be part of governance too," he stressed.



Reiterating the government's commitment to infrastructure, waste management, mobility, and service delivery reforms, Shivakumar said, "We will be adding one more ward and making it 369 wards. We will expedite the 104-km Bengaluru Business Corridor soon and fast-track elevated corridors, tunnels, and road projects across the city."



He urged all Bengalureans, especially the youth, to join the government in building a greater Bengaluru.



Recalling how Bengaluru was once known as the Garden City, he said, "A lot of encroachments happened... We had good gardens and lakes. We have to keep the environment clean."



The state government has recently drawn flak over the poor condition of roads in the city.



Several prominent residents, including industry veterans such as former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, have urged the government to intervene immediately.



Public outrage over the condition of roads intensified after online trucking platform BlackBuck decided to move its office from Bellandur on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing commuting and infrastructure issues.



Shivakumar said that while no such news comes out of other major cities, Bengaluru receives more attention because of the state's openness to media.



"No news comes out of Delhi, no news comes out of Chennai, no news comes out of other states -- only Bengaluru because we allow them. Because a lot of people from other countries and the world are coming here. They come and they tweet. They make children cry and some fellow threatened us that they will go back. Because he is earning, he is coming and doing business here. Because the talent hub here is too high," he said.



He also pointed out that Bengaluru has 1.27 crore registered vehicles and in the years to come, its population could touch two crores.



Addressing criticisms over projects like the tunnel road, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "You cannot satisfy everyone. Everyone wants to own a car, then they complain about traffic... Time is money, I don't want people to be stuck in traffic anymore." -- PTI