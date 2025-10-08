HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Centre's policy decisions on Bihar under poll code: EC

Wed, 08 October 2025
Share:
11:57
image
The Election Commission on Wednesday said the provisions of model code of conduct are also applicable to the Central government as far as announcements and policy decisions on Bihar are concerned.

The poll code came into force immediately after the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the Assembly elections in Bihar on Monday. The polls will be held on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 14. 

In a statement issued in New Delhi, the EC said, "The MCC shall also be applicable to the Central government so far as announcements/policy decisions for Bihar are concerned." 

The poll authority also said that privacy of citizens must be respected, with no demonstrations or picketing outside private residences. "Land, buildings, or walls shall not be used for flags, banners or posters without the owner's consent," it said. 

The EC has also issued directives to the Bihar chief secretary related to the removal of defacement from government, public and private property; misuse of official vehicles or government accommodation by any political party, candidate or any other person connected with the elections; and ban on the issuance of advertisements at the cost of the public exchequer. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Contempt action against shoe-hurling lawyer awaited
LIVE! Contempt action against shoe-hurling lawyer awaited

Zubeen Garg's cop cousin arrested in singer's death case
Zubeen Garg's cop cousin arrested in singer's death case

Sandipan Garg, a deputy SP and a cousin of the singer, was present with him during the alleged drowning incident in the island country.

'Vijay Won't Fade Away'
'Vijay Won't Fade Away'

'What is worrying other parties is those 10-11 year olds who come for his meetings will cross 18 in the next election. And they will vote for him, and then his vote bank will double.''In that case, he will be a very serious player! This...

We proved to world how...: IAF chief reflects on Op Sindoor
We proved to world how...: IAF chief reflects on Op Sindoor

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said the Indian Air Force's attacks during Operation Sindoor restored offensive air action. He highlighted the effective use of air power in shaping military outcomes and praised the performance of indigenously...

HC issues notice to SRK, Netflix on Wankhede's plea
HC issues notice to SRK, Netflix on Wankhede's plea

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Shahrukh Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Netflix regarding a defamation suit filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, alleging that their series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" maligns his...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO