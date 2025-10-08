Centre's policy decisions on Bihar under poll code: EC

11:57





The poll code came into force immediately after the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the Assembly elections in Bihar on Monday. The polls will be held on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 14.





In a statement issued in New Delhi, the EC said, "The MCC shall also be applicable to the Central government so far as announcements/policy decisions for Bihar are concerned."





The poll authority also said that privacy of citizens must be respected, with no demonstrations or picketing outside private residences. "Land, buildings, or walls shall not be used for flags, banners or posters without the owner's consent," it said.





The EC has also issued directives to the Bihar chief secretary related to the removal of defacement from government, public and private property; misuse of official vehicles or government accommodation by any political party, candidate or any other person connected with the elections; and ban on the issuance of advertisements at the cost of the public exchequer. -- PTI

The Election Commission on Wednesday said the provisions of model code of conduct are also applicable to the Central government as far as announcements and policy decisions on Bihar are concerned.