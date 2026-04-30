Noida admin prepares to foil protests on Labour Day

21:43

Under a 'Zonal-Sector Scheme', the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate has been divided into 11 zones and 49 sectors to ensure better policing and monitoring.





The Noida Zone has been divided into four zones and 16 sectors, Central Noida into three zones and 24 sectors, and Greater Noida into four zones and nine sectors.

A large police force has been deployed, including officers from other districts.





The deployment comprises six officers of SP rank, 14 Additional SPs, 30 Circle Officers, 65 Inspectors, 400 Sub-Inspectors, 150 women Sub-Inspectors, 900 constables, 200 women constables, and 10 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), officials said.

From within the commissionerate, two DCPs, three Additional DCPs and four ACPs, along with other personnel, have also been deployed.





A significant number of women police personnel have been included in the deployment.

On April 13, large scale protests by factory workers at various locations in Noida were witnessed to press for their demands for increased minimum wages, better work conditions, among other issues.





The protests later turned violence with arson, vandalism and stone pelting even as police detained over 300 in connection with the episode.

Days after the large-scale protest by workers in Noida that turned violent with incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration and police have stepped up security and welfare measures ahead of International Labour Day on May 1, officials said on Thursday.Stringent security arrangements have been put in place across the district, with intensive surveillance through drones and CCTV cameras at key locations, including industrial units and major intersections, police said.Section 163 (which prohibits unlwaful assembly of people beyond five) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, has been imposed from April 30 to May 8 to maintain law and order, according to an official statement.Police said teams have been stationed at major industrial units, multinational companies, small-scale industrial clusters and other sensitive locations, while mobile patrol units are maintaining constant vigil.Public announcements are being made to inform people about government guidelines, and a gazetted officer has been deputed to monitor the control room round-the-clock through CCTV and other surveillance systems for quick response to any incident.Meanwhile, the district administration has also announced a major welfare initiative for workers on Labour Day.A mega health camp will be organised on May 1 from 9 am to 5 pm to provide free medical services to workers at 201 locations across the district.According to the administration, the facilities will be available at 134 government hospitals and health and wellness centres, along with 67 private hospitals.Several leading private hospitals, including Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Max Hospital, Medanta Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Felix Hospital and Sharda Hospital, have joined the initiative voluntarily.Officials said the participation of private hospitals reflects their commitment to social responsibility and will help ensure wider access to healthcare services for workers in the district.Later the police investigation suggested involvement of Pakistan-linked suspects in provoking violence through misleading posts on social media and also arrested three persons.The matter is currently under investigation. --