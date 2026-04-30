Actor Sonali Kulkarni shares ordeal of being stranded in massive Mumbai traffic jam

20:06

The jam was triggered by an accident on the northbound carriageway of the Sion-Panvel Highway late Tuesday night, in which a piling rig used for drilling foundation piles collapsed at a flyover construction site and struck constable Santosh Gopal Chavan, who was passing through on his motorcycle.





He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Actor Sonali Kulkarni was stranded in a traffic jam for nearly six hours on the Mumbai-Pune route and shared her ordeal in a video on social media.The massive traffic jam on Tuesday night was caused after after a piling rig collapsed at an under-construction flyover site in Mumbai's Mankhurd area, killing a police constable and triggering massive snarls across the eastern suburbs.In the video posted on Instagram that has since gone viral, Kulkarni showed the long queue of vehicles on one side of the road and said passengers had received no information from authorities about when the jam would clear."It's been exactly five hours that we are stuck here. I'm going towards Pune. We called the traffic control team and they said to have patience as the jam is really bad and they are not sure when it will get resolved," she said in the clip.The actor, known for movies such asand, added that neither moving forward nor turning back was an option."We cannot cross. We're completely stuck and we can't turn back either. Police, please if you know anything, you can come from the other side and let us know whether you can help us or share any update," she said.Heavy traffic snarls were reported across the eastern suburbs as a result, including on the Eastern Expressway. --