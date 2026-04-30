HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Air India Express restarts flights to Qatar, Bahrain

Thu, 30 April 2026
Share:
20:48
image
Air India Express, whose operations have been impacted by the West Asia conflict, on Thursday resumed flights to Qatar and Bahrain, as well as additional services to the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The West Asia conflict that resulted in airspace restrictions has significantly impacted the operations of airlines, including Air India Express, for which West Asia is a key market.

An official said the airline is resuming scheduled flights to various cities in West Asia, but the number of services has been curtailed.

In a release on Thursday, the carrier said it has reinstated operations to Doha (Qatar) and Bahrain and would operate additional flights to cities in the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The airline would continue operating to Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah (the UAE), Jeddah, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and Muscat (Oman), with the reinstatement of established routes connecting India to the Gulf region, it added.

The airline operates more than 500 daily flights that connect 45 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4 drown, many missing as cruise overturns in Jabalpur
LIVE! 4 drown, many missing as cruise overturns in Jabalpur

IPL 2026, GT vs RCB Updates: Rashid sends back Padikkal; RCB 7 down
IPL 2026, GT vs RCB Updates: Rashid sends back Padikkal; RCB 7 down

Today's Chanakya exit poll: BJP in Bengal, DMK in TN
Today's Chanakya exit poll: BJP in Bengal, DMK in TN

Exit polls suggest significant shifts in Indian state assembly elections, forecasting BJP gains in West Bengal and Assam, a DMK comeback in Tamil Nadu, and a tight race in Kerala.

Mumbai family deaths: No watermelon vendor found in area
Mumbai family deaths: No watermelon vendor found in area

Authorities in Mumbai are investigating the deaths of four family members after they consumed watermelon, with efforts underway to locate the source of the fruit.

Fliers protest as SpiceJet delays disrupt travel plans
Fliers protest as SpiceJet delays disrupt travel plans

SpiceJet passengers experienced significant disruptions as flights were cancelled and delayed, leading to chaos at airports and a barrage of complaints on social media.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO