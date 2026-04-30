Air India Express restarts flights to Qatar, Bahrain

20:48

Air India Express, whose operations have been impacted by the West Asia conflict, on Thursday resumed flights to Qatar and Bahrain, as well as additional services to the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Saudi Arabia.



The West Asia conflict that resulted in airspace restrictions has significantly impacted the operations of airlines, including Air India Express, for which West Asia is a key market.



An official said the airline is resuming scheduled flights to various cities in West Asia, but the number of services has been curtailed.



In a release on Thursday, the carrier said it has reinstated operations to Doha (Qatar) and Bahrain and would operate additional flights to cities in the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia.



The airline would continue operating to Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah (the UAE), Jeddah, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and Muscat (Oman), with the reinstatement of established routes connecting India to the Gulf region, it added.



The airline operates more than 500 daily flights that connect 45 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia. -- PTI