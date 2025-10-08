HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 soldiers go missing during combing op in Anantnag

Wed, 08 October 2025
Share:
20:29
image
Security forces launched a massive search operation in the forests of Kokernag area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag to locate two missing soldiers after losing contact with them during a combing exercise in the area to track down terrorists, officials said on Wednesday.

The combing operation was launched two days ago in the Ahlan Gadole area of Kokernag as following inputs that a group to terrorists was hiding there, they said.

However, two soldiers, who are part of the elite para unit, went missing as their communication line went out, the officials said, adding that helicopters were pressed into aerial reconnaissance in a bid to locate the missing soldiers.

Ahlan Gadole has become the new hotspot of terrorism in Kashmir as the area witnessed two major encounters in August 2024 and September 2023. 

While two soldiers and a civilian were killed in a fierce gun battle with terrorists last year, four security forces personnel, including two army officers and a police officer, laid down their lives while tracking down the ultras in the dense forests.

The search operation was going on till last reports came in, the officials said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cough syrup deaths: Pharma co to face criminal action
LIVE! Cough syrup deaths: Pharma co to face criminal action

Youth held in Ukraine surrendered to avoid jail: Cops
Youth held in Ukraine surrendered to avoid jail: Cops

A Gujarat resident, Majoti Sahil Mohammed Hussein, enlisted in the Russian military to avoid a prison sentence in a drug-related case and subsequently surrendered to Ukrainian forces. His family is appealing to the Indian government for...

Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai airport, metro to Cuffe Parade
Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai airport, metro to Cuffe Parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and dedicated the Mumbai Metro Line 3 to the nation, marking significant infrastructure developments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Wife visits Sonam Wangchuk in Jodhpur jail
Wife visits Sonam Wangchuk in Jodhpur jail

Geetanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, visited him in Jodhpur jail following his detention under the National Security Act. His legal team plans to challenge the detention order in court. Wangchuk is demanding an...

Wife pours boiling oil on sleeping husband at 3 am
Wife pours boiling oil on sleeping husband at 3 am

A man in Delhi was critically injured after his wife allegedly poured boiling oil on him while he was sleeping. The incident occurred in their Madangir home, and the victim is currently in the ICU.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO