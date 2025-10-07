SC notice to Assam BJP on 'Muslim takeover' post

19:44





A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta heard the matter and issued notice in the case to 'X' and the Assam BJP unit.





The application sought direction for 'X' to take down the video immediately to prevent further communal disharmony.





Advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for the applicant, said, "A video has been posted as part of upcoming election... it shows that in case a certain political party does not come to power, a certain community will take over...it shows people with skullcaps and beards..."





He urged the apex court to initiate appropriate penal action against those responsible for the content. -- ANI

