HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC notice to Assam BJP on 'Muslim takeover' post

Tue, 07 October 2025
Share:
19:44
image
The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the social media platform 'X' and the BJP's Assam unit on a plea seeking the removal of an AI-generated, controversial video posted by it that portrays a "Muslim takeover" of the state if the party loses the assembly polls next year. 

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta heard the matter and issued notice in the case to 'X' and the Assam BJP unit. 

The application sought direction for 'X' to take down the video immediately to prevent further communal disharmony. 

Advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for the applicant, said, "A video has been posted as part of upcoming election... it shows that in case a certain political party does not come to power, a certain community will take over...it shows people with skullcaps and beards..." 

He urged the apex court to initiate appropriate penal action against those responsible for the content. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC notice to Assam BJP on 'Muslim takeover' post
LIVE! SC notice to Assam BJP on 'Muslim takeover' post

Noel vs Mehli: Power struggle breaks out in Tata Trusts
Noel vs Mehli: Power struggle breaks out in Tata Trusts

Tata Trusts, which exerts decisive influence over India's most valuable conglomerate through its about 66 per cent stake of Tata Sons, finds itself in the midst of infighting among its trustees over board appointment and governance issues.

'I am like your son': Vijay reaches out
'I am like your son': Vijay reaches out

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party chief, who has been facing flak from certain sections for not visiting the affected families in person, had made the video calls on October 6 evening, one of the affected families said.

Kannada filmmaker held for 'sexually harassing' TV actress
Kannada filmmaker held for 'sexually harassing' TV actress

Kannada filmmaker Hemant Kumar has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing and sexually harassing a television actress after promising her a lead role in his film, the police said on Tuesday.

What happened in Singapore, ask Zubeen's wife, sister
What happened in Singapore, ask Zubeen's wife, sister

The wife and sister of singer Zubeen Garg are seeking answers and demanding justice following his death in Singapore last month. They have taken to social media to express their grief and call for a thorough investigation into the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO