HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Himachal landslide

Tue, 07 October 2025
Share:
22:28
File image
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district. 

He also announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured. 

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," a PMO statement said. 

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," it said. 

At least 18 passengers were killed while three were rescued as a private bus they were travelling in was struck by a massive landslide in Bilaspur on Tuesday evening. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kerala bans Sresan medicines after TN scraps licence
LIVE! Kerala bans Sresan medicines after TN scraps licence

15 killed as landslide hits bus in Himachal, many trapped
15 killed as landslide hits bus in Himachal, many trapped

A massive landslide struck a private bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, killing at least 15 passengers. Rescue operations are underway.

India, Russia, China oppose foreign troops in Afghanistan
India, Russia, China oppose foreign troops in Afghanistan

India joined Russia, China, and other nations in opposing the deployment of foreign military infrastructure in Afghanistan during 'Moscow Format' talks. The discussions focused on bringing prosperity and development to Afghanistan, with...

SC notice to Assam BJP over 'Muslim takeover' video
SC notice to Assam BJP over 'Muslim takeover' video

The application sought direction for 'X' to take down the video immediately to prevent further communal disharmony.

SC asks EC to furnish details of deleted voters in Bihar
SC asks EC to furnish details of deleted voters in Bihar

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to provide details regarding the 3.66 lakh voters excluded from Bihar's final electoral roll after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The court's direction came after...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO