Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Himachal landslide

22:28

File image





He also announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.





"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," a PMO statement said.





"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," it said.





At least 18 passengers were killed while three were rescued as a private bus they were travelling in was struck by a massive landslide in Bilaspur on Tuesday evening. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district.