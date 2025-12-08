2 girls held for sexual assault on minor female inmate at govt-run facility

21:44

Police have detained two teenage girl inmates of a government observation home in Thane district of Maharashtra in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old female boarder, an official said on Monday.



The alleged incident occurred at the Observation Home/Children's Home in Ulhasnagar on the intervening night of December 2 and 3.



An FIR was registered on December 5 under sections 64(1) (Rape), 70(2) (Gangrape), and 3(5) (Common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act.



The victim, a 14-year-old girl from Pune, is also an inmate at the facility.



"Both the accused girls, aged 15 and 17, have been detained, and action has been taken as per the directives of the Juvenile Court, Bhiwandi, said a police officer, adding that further investigation is underway. -- PTI