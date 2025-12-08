Cong suspends Navjot Kaur Sidhu from party

19:32

Congress on Sunday suspended former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu with immediate effect, a day after she claimed that her family does not have 'Rs 500 crore to give to any party to sit in the chief minister's chair'.



She had also said that her husband Navjot Singh Sidhu would return to active politics only if the party projected him as its chief ministerial face in Punjab.



Dr Sidhu had also alleged intense infighting within the state unit, saying 'five leaders' were already aspiring for the top post and would not allow the former Punjab Congress chief to be elevated.



She said Sidhu was 'strongly attached' to the Congress and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but indicated he may not return unless given a clear leadership role.



Dr Sidhu told reporters after meeting Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday that her husband could 'turn Punjab into a golden state' if empowered.



She added that while no one had directly demanded money, 'the one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the CM'.



Asked whether Sidhu might rejoin the BJP if offered responsibility, she said she could not comment on his behalf. -- with inputs from ANI/PTI