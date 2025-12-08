HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Investors lose Rs 7.12 lakh cr as Sensex tumbles

Mon, 08 December 2025
Share:
20:51
image
Market investors became poorer by Rs 7.12 lakh crore as Sensex nosedived on Monday after two consecutive days of gains, as investors rushed to take profits amid unabated selling of stocks by foreign investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 609.68 points, or 0.71 per cent, to close at 85,102.69. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 7,12,514.68 crore to Rs 4,64,19,108.91 ($5.15 trillion).

"Indian benchmark indices concluded the day with significant losses, as the Sensex tumbled over 610 points to close at 85,103 and the Nifty50 shed 226 points to settle at 25,961," Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

He added that the market-wide sell-off was driven by cautious sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve's rate decision, continuous FII selling, and widespread profit booking across the broader market.

From the Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Eternal, Trent, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Titan, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards. 

However, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank were the only gainers.

"The sustained weakness in the rupee and continued FII outflows further aggravated concerns around inflation and import-cost pressures, adding to the bearish tone," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The BSE midcap gauge declined 1.73 per cent, while smallcap index dropped 2.20 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, services tumbled by 3.70 per cent, realty by 3.50 per cent, capital goods by 2.83 per cent, telecommunication by 2.53 per cent, industrials by 2.21 per cent, utilities by 2.10 per cent, metal by 1.96 per cent, and power by 1.84 per cent.

As many as 3,348 stocks declined, while 950 advanced and 187 remain unchanged on the BSE.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong suspends Navjot Kaur Sidhu from party
LIVE! Cong suspends Navjot Kaur Sidhu from party

Let's do one thing...: Priyanka's advice to PM on Nehru
Let's do one thing...: Priyanka's advice to PM on Nehru

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Modi government's push for a debate on Vande Mataram, alleging it was a political tactic ahead of West Bengal elections and a diversion from pressing issues like price rise and...

Vande Mataram was never anti-Islam: Rajnath in Lok Sabha
Vande Mataram was never anti-Islam: Rajnath in Lok Sabha

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh advocates for an unbiased evaluation of 'Vande Mataram', asserting it and 'Anand Math' were against British imperialism, not Islam.

IndiGo bosses may be summoned by DGCA on Wednesday
IndiGo bosses may be summoned by DGCA on Wednesday

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation-appointed panel investigating the flight disruptions at IndiGo is likely to summon the airline's CEO Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer Isidre Porqueras on Wednesday as part of the ongoing...

Rs 1.3 cr and counting: Donations pour in for Babri mosque
Rs 1.3 cr and counting: Donations pour in for Babri mosque

Donation boxes kept for the proposed Babri masjid-style mosque by suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir in West Bengal's Murshidabad district are nearly full, with cash-counting machines whirring through the night as donations...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO