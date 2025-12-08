HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NTR Junior moves court for protection of personality rights

Mon, 08 December 2025
19:28
NTR Jr with director SS Rajamouli. Pic: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram
Telugu actor NTR Junior on Monday approached the Delhi high court seeking protection of his personality rights

The plea came up before Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora who directed the social media platforms and e-commerce sites to treat the actor's suit as a complaint under the Information and Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 and take necessary steps on it within three days.

The court said a formal order will be passed later on when it will again hear the matter on December 22.

Senior advocate J Sai Deepak, representing actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, submitted that his personality rights were being violated with the circulation of several materials on social media platforms and e-commerce sites and urged the court to protect him.

Earlier, while hearing a similar plea by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, the judge said that the individuals seeking takedown of objectionable online content must first approach the social media platforms concerned before approaching the court.

The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness.                

Recently, Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her husband Abhishek Bachchan, his mother Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Karan Johar, singer Kumar Sanu, Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, 'Art of Living' founder Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary and podcaster Raj Shamani also approached the high court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights, and the court granted them interim relief. 

